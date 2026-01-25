Watch Arsenal vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday January 25, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal hold a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners have drawn their last two Premier League games 0-0 with Liverpool and Nottingham Forest but had still seen their lead increase to seven points due to slip-ups by Manchester City and Aston Villa, but City's win against Wolves on Saturday has reduced the gap again.

Man Utd are fifth in the table after beating Man City 2-0 in Michael Carrick's first game in charge last time out. United are unbeaten in their last five league games and will move above Liverpool if they avoid defeat.

The previous meeting between the two sides this season saw Arsenal beat Man Utd 1-0 at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season.

When is Arsenal vs Man Utd?

Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Premier League takes place on Sunday January 25 at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is 4.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd

Arsenal vs Man Utd odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Bukayo Saka's current run of 12 games without a goal in all competitions is his joint-longest drought for Arsenal. From a surface view, that type of run would put people off selecting him in the goalscorer markets. But I see it differently. Trends in football always snap. And timing is everything when it comes to snapping them for profit.

Saka is still Arsenal's creative heartbeat, the outlet for danger and the player most likely to exploit half-chances in the final third. Arsenal are likely to control large portions of this game and Saka will be central to creating or finishing chances.

From a betting standpoint, the question isn't whether Saka will score eventually - it's when. This looks the time to jump on at 7/4 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0

Arsenal vs Man Utd team news

Arsenal defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Piero Hincapie have returned to training to boost Mikel Arteta's side ahead of the game against Man Utd.

Hincapie has been missing since coming off injured against Liverpool on January 8. Calafiori has been sidelined since being injured in the warm-up of the win over Brighton on December 27.

With Kai Havertz also training on Friday, the double injury boost means Arsenal have a near-perfect bill of health on the injury front.

Their only absentee is 16-year-old Max Dowman.

Michael Carrick was coy on Man Utd's team news ahead of their trip to Arsenal but said "everyone" came through the win over Man City last weekend.

Matthijs de Ligt is making progress in his return from injury but will not be available this weekend, while Joshua Zirkzee missed the game against City with a "knock".

Noussair Mazraoui could be available again after returning from AFCON, while youngster Shea Lacey is again after suspension.