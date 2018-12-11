LISTEN: MNF podcast - Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Everton v Watford - MNF podcast

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher join David Jones on another action-packed Monday Night Football on the pitch and in the studio.

There's reaction after Lucas Digne's stunning 96th-minute free-kick rescued a point for Marco Silva as his reunion with Watford ended 2-2 at Goodison Park.

Neville and Carragher offer a heartfelt and candid take on the incident that has got the footballing world talking, the alleged racial abuse of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea on Saturday.

Another weekend of the big results for Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham get MNF treatment, as do Manchester United as they returned to winning ways in style against Fulham.

Nev and Carra then pick their combined XIs ahead of Sunday's mouth-watering clash at Anfield between table-toppers Liverpool and fierce rivals Manchester United.

