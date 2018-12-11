Lucas Digne happy with first Everton goal but wanted win

2:19 Gary Neville analyses Lucas Digne's dramatic equaliser for Everton on Monday Gary Neville analyses Lucas Digne's dramatic equaliser for Everton on Monday

Lucas Digne was happy to score his first Everton goal as his 96th-minute free-kick salvaged a 2-2 draw with Watford, but says he would have preferred all three points.

The 25-year-old left-back, who signed from Barcelona for around £18m in the summer, saw his curling effort beat Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster with virtually the last kick of the game on Monday Night Football.

On his late equaliser, Digne said: "I felt like I could score and I said to Richi [Richarlison] to leave the free-kick to me.

2:55 Highlights from Everton's 2-2 draw with Watford in the Premier League

"We saved the defeat and I'm happy with my goal but we would have preferred the win. We need to stay focused and continue the work.

"We are happy to be playing against two of the best teams next and we need to work this week to prepare in the best manner."

Everton missed the chance to climb above Manchester United into sixth place and have now taken just two points from their last three matches.

The Toffees face Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday before hosting Tottenham on December 23, with both games live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Everton's last win, a 1-0 victory over Cardiff, came before a 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby - but manager Marco Silva does not believe that defeat has affected his players too much.

Marco Silva has been pleased with his players despite Everton's recent form

"After our performance in the derby everyone expected we will win two games at home," Silva said.

"Different games, games are always tough. When you are winning 1-0 you have to try and score the second.

"We couldn't do that and it is a moment for us to analyse why. But it is clear to me, I saw again attitude in our players."

The draw means Watford's last win in the Premier League was back in October at home to Huddersfield. The Hornets have now failed to beat Everton at Goodison Park in 13 visits and have just two points from a possible 18.