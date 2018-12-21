Everton investigate fans' 'racist' chant about Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina joined Everton from Barcelona in August

Everton have launched an investigation into fans allegedly singing a racist chant about their own defender Yerry Mina.

The club is working with Kick It Out after being alerted to video footage posted on social media of fans attending last weekend's Premier League defeat at Manchester City singing a song that allegedly contains racist stereotypes about Mina.

Everton have warned fans they take a "zero-tolerance stance" towards racism.

A club statement read: "Everton Football Club is aware of the video posted on social media by an unaffiliated supporters' club.

"We are in contact with Kick it Out and are working with them to investigate the matter further.

"Everton has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of racism."

Kick It Out condemned the chant and says it will ensure a "clear message is sent" that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

"Kick It Out is aware of footage of alleged racist chanting by supporters of Everton that emerged online," a statement read.

"Racist stereotypes are never acceptable, irrespective of any intention to show support for a player.

"We have contacted Everton regarding the issue and will be working closely with them to ensure a clear message is sent that the chant is not acceptable.

"If we receive any reports relating to the chant being sung within a stadium, those will be passed on to the FA and the perpetrators can expect to face punishment."