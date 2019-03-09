Marco Silva rages at officials for missing offside decision for Newcastle winning goal

2:57 Everton boss Marco Silva says it was very difficult to understand some of the decisions from the officials after their 3-2 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League. Everton boss Marco Silva says it was very difficult to understand some of the decisions from the officials after their 3-2 defeat to Newcastle in the Premier League.

Marco Silva raged at the officials after missing "five players in offside positions" for Newcastle's winning goal against Everton.

Everton led 2-0 at the break through goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

However, they capitulated as Salomon Rondon and a late quick-fire double from Ayoze Perez snatched three points for the Toon, who were winning their fifth straight game at home.

However, Silva was convinced Perez's winner should have been chalked off, claiming the officials had failed to spot five Magpies players in offside positions.

"When they scored the third goal it was a big mistake by the assistant, nothing more to say," he said.

"It was a clear offside. If you see the image it's not just one player or two players in offside positions, there were five Newcastle players in the same line in offside positions. It was a clear offside, five players in offside positions.

"If 2-2 for us at that moment was a big frustration, imagine when they scored the third goal in a clear offside position?"

Everton have now lost 10 of their last 17 games in all competitions as the positivity from last weekend's Merseyside derby performance disappeared with a woeful defensive showing.

"Of course this is difficult," Silva said.

"We led 2-0 then we had four counter-attacks to kill the game. We kept giving belief to our opponent.

"I told the team even at half-time we had to keep doing what we did in the first half.

"We lost some counter-attacks after the break. After we conceded we gave some belief to them."