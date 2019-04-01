Everton investigate video allegedly involving Jordan Pickford in a fight

Everton are investigating an alleged incident involving one of their players, believed to be Jordan Pickford.

It relates to a video posted on social media which appears to show the England goalkeeper in the middle of a scuffle in Sunderland on Sunday night.

Everton said in a statement: "The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving one of our players and we are looking into the matter."

Pickford came through the youth ranks at Sunderland, before leaving to join Everton in a £30m deal in June 2017.

The Black Cats lost on penalties to Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday.

Pickford played 90 minutes for Everton on Saturday as they defeated West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium.