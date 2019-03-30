Marco Silva satisfied by flawless Everton win at West Ham

1:09 Marco Silva says West Ham were lucky to go in only 2-0 down at half time, and his Everton side could have made it five Marco Silva says West Ham were lucky to go in only 2-0 down at half time, and his Everton side could have made it five

Marco Silva was left rejoicing after Everton produced a near-perfect performance in their commanding 2-0 victory over West Ham.

Goals from Kurt Zouma and Bernard secured Everton's first win in the capital since January 2017 inside 33 minutes at the London Stadium, but the Toffees could have scored several more.

"I'm very satisfied," Silva told his post-match press conference. "We are working to achieve this type of performance and to be more consistent.

"It was 2-0 at half-time but could have been three, four or five. We controlled the second half and had the best chance to score

"Since the first minute we were the best team on the pitch, and from the first moment we created problems for them."

West Ham had the chance to steal a march in the race for Europa League qualification, with a victory ahead of kick-off enough to move the Hammers into seventh.

Instead, Everton boosted their European qualification hopes as back-to-back league wins for the first time since October moved them to within a point of seventh-place Wolves.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Asked if Everton were now favourites in the race for seventh, Silva added: "We haven't changed our goals since the first day of the season. Even in some moments when we haven't achieved good results, I didn't change our goal.

"I told them we have to prove on the pitch what we want, what is our desire. We are in a big fight, not just us, many, many clubs are there.

"We did our job really well this afternoon. Now is the moment to rest and analyse the match like we do always. Next match we will be at home at Goodison and we want to win again."