Everton defender Yerry Mina charged by FA in relation to betting rules
Last Updated: 24/07/19 4:05pm
Everton's Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to the FA's betting rules.
It is alleged that the 24-year-old defender breached FA Rule E8 (3) by participating in an advertisement for betting activity, which he is prohibited from engaging in.
It is understood Mina took part in a Colombian betting advert, which due to strict match fixing rules, he is not allowed to participate in.
The FA confirmed he has until Friday to provide a response.
Mina is currently not part of the Everton pre-season squad - he is being given extra holiday time after appearing for Colombia at the Copa America this summer.
Meanwhile, Everton have agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the sale of midfielder Idrissa Gueye and will hold talks with Crystal Palace this week over the transfer of Wilfried Zaha.