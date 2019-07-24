Everton defender Yerry Mina charged by FA in relation to betting rules

Yerry Mina has breached FA betting rules

Everton's Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to the FA's betting rules.

It is alleged that the 24-year-old defender breached FA Rule E8 (3) by participating in an advertisement for betting activity, which he is prohibited from engaging in.

It is understood Mina took part in a Colombian betting advert, which due to strict match fixing rules, he is not allowed to participate in.

The FA confirmed he has until Friday to provide a response.

Mina is currently not part of the Everton pre-season squad - he is being given extra holiday time after appearing for Colombia at the Copa America this summer.

Meanwhile, Everton have agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the sale of midfielder Idrissa Gueye and will hold talks with Crystal Palace this week over the transfer of Wilfried Zaha.