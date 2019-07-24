Everton News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Everton defender Yerry Mina charged by FA in relation to betting rules

Last Updated: 24/07/19 4:05pm

Yerry Mina has breached FA betting rules
Yerry Mina has breached FA betting rules

Everton's Yerry Mina has been charged with misconduct in relation to the FA's betting rules.

It is alleged that the 24-year-old defender breached FA Rule E8 (3) by participating in an advertisement for betting activity, which he is prohibited from engaging in.

It is understood Mina took part in a Colombian betting advert, which due to strict match fixing rules, he is not allowed to participate in.

The FA confirmed he has until Friday to provide a response.

Also See:

Mina is currently not part of the Everton pre-season squad - he is being given extra holiday time after appearing for Colombia at the Copa America this summer.

Meanwhile, Everton have agreed a fee with Paris Saint-Germain for the sale of midfielder Idrissa Gueye and will hold talks with Crystal Palace this week over the transfer of Wilfried Zaha.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is Back

FREE TO PLAY: Get your Head in the Game

Trending

©2019 Sky UK