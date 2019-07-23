Fabian Delph: Winning a trophy for Everton is my No 1 aim after Manchester City exit

0:30 New Everton signing Fabian Delph says ending the club's 24-year trophy drought is his main aim New Everton signing Fabian Delph says ending the club's 24-year trophy drought is his main aim

New Everton signing Fabian Delph says ending the club's 24-year trophy drought is his main aim, and insists he can bring the experience necessary.

The 29-year-old joined the Toffees on a three-year deal from Manchester City, where he won the Premier League title twice under Pep Guardiola.

But Everton are without a piece of silverware since the 1995 FA Cup, a drought their fans are acutely aware of, and Delph says correcting that is top of his list of priorities.

"I've been fortunate enough to be in a squad full of winning mentality," Delph said in his first press conference since joining. "I'm not going to change coming here. The main goal is to be successful and win something.

"I'm aware the club hasn't won something in a long time. That's top of my list to hopefully try and push the lads and them to push me and win something.

Delph hadn't started for City since he was sent off at Leicester in December

"[The winning mentality] probably comes easier to me because I'm one of the older players. You don't have to be the best player in the team to influence people, to drive and to set standards high with good habits.

"The winning mentality is massive. Everyone needs to be on it and have that mentality in training. There's no egos here. A great work ethic and the staff are fantastic."

Despite being a big part of Guardiola's successful City side throughout 2017 and 2018, Delph has not started in the Premier League since he was sent off in a defeat at Leicester last December.

City went on to win the title, and though Delph admits his last six months with the club were frustrating, he insists he stayed professional throughout.

"Really frustrating, from a very young age all you want to do is play. I had a great spell the season before, where I was playing pretty much every game. Obviously I got sent off and didn't feature. It's been frustrating.

"But I'm very professional, I got my distances up and did everything I could to get back in the team. I made myself available, and the team were in a very good place, but unfortunately I didn't feature."