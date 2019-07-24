Idrissa Gueye: Paris Saint-Germain agree £28m fee with Everton for midfielder

Gueye handed in a transfer request at Everton in January

Everton have agreed a £28m fee with Paris Saint-Germain for midfielder Idrissa Gueye, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood that the Senegal international's personal terms are not expected to pose a problem after both clubs settled on the £28m transfer fee.

Sky Sports News reported in January that the Ligue 1 champions were interested in signing the 29-year-old.

Everton rejected Paris Saint-Germain's initial £21.5m bid despite the player handing in a transfer request at Goodison Park.

0:58 Fabian Delph explains why he has decided to leave Premier League champions Manchester City for Everton (Credit: Everton TV) Fabian Delph explains why he has decided to leave Premier League champions Manchester City for Everton (Credit: Everton TV)

Sky Sports News understands Everton had been unwilling to sign off on the transfer until they had brought in a suitable replacement.

Toffees manager Marco Silva had insisted the signing of Fabian Delph from Manchester City would not affect the club's stance on Gueye but it appears otherwise.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.