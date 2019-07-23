Mason Holgate: West Brom want Everton defender on loan

Mason Holgate spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom

West Brom want to take Everton defender Mason Holgate back to The Hawthorns on loan, Sky Sports News understands.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Albion, however is understood Everton would prefer the defender to stay at Goodison Park.

Holgate joined Everton in August 2015 from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee and is under contract until 2022.

Meanwhile, West Brom are in talks with Brentford over a return to the club for midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

Brentford's Romaine Sawyers is of interest to West Brom

It is understood West Brom have made an opening bid of more than £2.2m, but it has been rejected.

The Bees value Sawyers at more than £3m and Scottish champions Celtic also remain keen after having a £2m bid knocked back earlier this month.

