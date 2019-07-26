Wilfried Zaha: Everton to bid £60m for Crystal Palace forward

2:06 With Zaha linked with a move away from Crystal Palace, we take a look at some of his best goals and skills from the last few seasons in the Premier League With Zaha linked with a move away from Crystal Palace, we take a look at some of his best goals and skills from the last few seasons in the Premier League

Everton are in talks to sign Wilfried Zaha and are set to bid £60m for the Crystal Palace forward, Sky Sports News understands.

The Toffees are willing to offer the Eagles a player as part of the deal for Zaha, who wants to test himself at a new club after four-and-a-half years at Palace, who finished 12th in the Premier League last season.

His preference would be to remain in London, but he is understood to be willing to move back to the north-west, despite an unsuccessful two-year spell at Manchester United before he returned to Palace.

The south Londoners value Zaha at £80m and are under no financial pressure to sell having already seen Aaron Wan-Bissaka join United for £50m this summer.

The Ivory Coast international is understood to have informed Palace of his desire to leave Selhurst Park after returning from the African Cup of Nations.

Arsenal have had a £40m offer rejected for Zaha, after which his brother urged Palace to allow him to pursue a "dream" move to the Emirates.

Zaha has scored 53 goals in 323 games across two spells as Selhurst Park, but is believed to be keen to prove himself at the highest level after making just four appearances during his time with United.

Everton finished eighth in the Premier League last season, and have already strengthened their squad this summer with the signings of Jonas Lossl and Fabian Delph, as well as making Andre Gomes' loan deal permanent.

