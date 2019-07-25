Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson says Ademola Lookman has 'very bright future'

0:20 Ademola Lookman is 'talented' and has a 'bright future' according to Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson Ademola Lookman is 'talented' and has a 'bright future' according to Everton midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson says Ademola Lookman has a "very bright future" and understands his desire to seek regular first-team football after his move to RB Leipzig.

The 21-year-old winger has joined the Bundesliga club on a five-year deal for a fee which Sky Sports News understands could eventually rise to £22.5m.

Lookman, who impressed during a loan spell in the second half of the 2017-18 season at Leipzig, scored four goals in 48 appearances for Everton after joining from Charlton for £11m in January 2017.

"He is a very good player. Hopefully got a very bright future ahead of him," Sigurdsson told Sky Sports News.

Lookman made three Premier League starts for Everton during the 2018-19 season

"He is very talented. He probably felt he was that stage where he wanted to play.

"Of course it is difficult - the club probably wanted to keep him because of his ability but it is a good deal for the club and everyone here wishes him the best.

Sigurdsson is hopeful the club can sign some more new players and has praised summer arrival Fabian Delph who joined from Premier League champions Manchester City earlier this month.

Speaking about Delph, he said: "A very good player. A lot of experience of winning things.

0:30

"A good guy, very loud. It is good to have someone in the dressing room who speaks their mind and wants to win things."

Everton enjoyed a strong finish to last season to finish eighth, just three points behind Wolves and Europa League qualification, and Sigurdsson is confident the Toffees can kick-on in Marco Silva's second full campaign charge,

"Of course when you are at a club and you are a player you want to improve every year.

"You want to win things and go far in every cup competition that you are in.

"But the most important thing now is to get a good start in the first five to seven games and hopefully if we get that it can set us up for a good season."