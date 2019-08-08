Marcos Rojo: Everton in talks to sign Manchester United defender on permanent deal

Marcos Rojo originally joined United from Sporting CP in 2014 for £18m

Everton are in talks with Manchester United to sign Marcos Rojo on a permanent deal.

Everton are on the look out for a centre-back after having Kurt Zouma return to Chelsea from a season-long loan and Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka released, as well as seeing United reject their loan bid for Chris Smalling.

The Toffees tried to bring Rojo to Goodison Park last summer, but the deal fell through at the last minute and it's believed Marco Silva sees the 29-year-old as potential replacement for Zouma.

The Argentine was at United's Carrington training ground on Thursday morning along with one of his representatives and held talks with United over his future at the club.

He last played for them in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea in April and featured only six times in total last season.

The world-record signing of Harry Maguire from Leicester further pushed Rojo down the pecking order at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer chose Smalling and Victor Lindelof as his first choice centre-back pairing when he took over in December.

Rojo has two years remaining on his contract at Old Trafford with the option to extend his deal by a further year.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

1:06 From deal sheets to registrations, here's everything you need to know about Deadline Day From deal sheets to registrations, here's everything you need to know about Deadline Day

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday - and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.