European Paper Talk: Tottenham want to sign Paulo Dybala in addition to Giovani Lo Celso

Transfer Deadline Day is upon us. Premier League clubs have until 5pm this evening to conclude their summer business and that will have major ramifications for clubs across Europe.

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Tottenham have agreed terms with Real Betis over a deal for Giovani Lo Celso. Spurs will pay £14m to take the Argentine on loan and will have an obligation to make the move permanent for around £45m next summer. (AS)

Spurs also hope to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala after ending their interest in Philippe Coutinho. Tottenham had held talks with Barcelona over a loan deal for the Brazil international. (AS)

Real Madrid have offered Paris Saint-Germain £107m plus Luka Modric for Neymar, and the Ligue 1 champions are open to a deal being struck. The Brazil international would sign a five-year contract at the Bernabeu if an agreement could be reached. (Sport)

Italy

Romelu Lukaku was greeted at Malpensa Airport by 500 Inter fans as the Belgian striker flew into complete his move from Manchester United. The Serie A side are set to pay around £73m for the striker. (Sky Italy)

Lukaku could be joined at San Siro by Edin Dzeko, with Inter finally prepared to pay Roma's £18m asking price for the Bosnia forward. (Sky Italy)

United will attempt to replace Lukaku with Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are prepared to pay close to £14m for the 33-year-old. (Sky Italy)

Leicester are expected to announce the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet on Thursday after the Foxes agreed a £20m deal for the 25-year-old. (Sky Italy)

Roma striker Patrik Schick has turned down a move to Newcastle United as he hopes to complete a switch to Borussia Dortmund. (Sky Italy)

Wolves have agreed a £25m deal with Milan for Franck Kessie but the midfielder wants a contract worth £75,000-a-week in order to move to Molineux. (Sport Italy)

After missing out on Lukaku, Serie A champions Juventus will make a renewed push to bring Paul Pogba to Turin. However, a deal for the Manchester United midfielder would have to be completed after the English transfer window closes. (Tuttosport)

AC Milan have held talks with Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric over a move to San Siro. The current Ballon d'Or holder is open to a new challenge after seven seasons at the Bernabeu. (Tuttosport)

France

Arsenal turned to Chelsea defender David Luiz after moves for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani, Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano failed. (L'Equipe)

Newcastle are interested in Bordeaux winger François Kamano and could make a £14m Deadline Day move for the 23-year-old. (L'Equipe)

Everton have given up hope of signing Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure after having two bids rejected. The Toffees second offer was around £35m but the Hornets wanted closer to £45m. (RMC)

Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson is wanted by both Everton and Crystal Palace but he does not want to make a late move to the Premier League. (La Provence)

Crystal Palace have made contact with Bordeaux over a deal for Youssouf Sabaly and have spoken with Strasbourg regarding Kenny Lala. The Eagles want to strengthen at full-back before the transfer window closes. (Soccer Link)

Wolves have held talks with Southampton over a loan deal for Mario Lemina, who would then join permanently next summer. (Soccer Link)

Germany

Bayern Munich will attempt to sign Ajax's Hakim Ziyech or PSV's Steven Bergwijn even if Leroy Sane joins from Manchester City. (Kicker)

