Moise Kean: Everton boss Marco Silva says striker's future is at Goodison Park

Marco Silva has hit back at suggestions Moise Kean should leave Everton and insists the striker has "all the support he needs" at Goodison Park.

Kean has failed to score for Everton since joining in a £27m move from Juventus, prompting his father, Jean, to label the transfer a "mistake".

Jean Kean believes his son is unhappy on Merseyside while Italy manager Roberto Mancini has suggested the striker needs to leave Everton if he is to make the Azzurri's squad for Euro 2020.

However, Silva insists Kean has everything he needs to succeed at Everton.

He said: "Roberto is the manager of the national team and he knows, like I know, what Moise needs because we have already spoke for many, many months about Moise.

"Moise has all the support here, he doesn't need to find anything more in his career. We bought him, we really believe in him.

"He has all the support from myself, from the club, from his team-mates, to keep adapting to the Premier League.

"This is his present and this is his future, this house, no doubts about that. For me the most important thing is that I speak directly with him. Everything is so clear for me and him."

Kean has struggled to cement a regular starting place in his first season at Everton and was left out of the squad for the 2-1 win over Southampton earlier this month after missing a team meeting.

Silva says the 19-year-old has to be patient as he waits for further opportunities and referenced Liverpool midfielder Fabinho as an example to follow.

"[Kean] wants to play more like all the players we have. We have to look for him, and we have to look for all the games we have played - how many games he played as well," said Silva.

"You have many, many, many examples in the Premier League. Players with more experience than him come to the Premier League and didn't play [straight away].

"We have an example not far away: Fabinho, who had more experience than [Kean]. First six, seven months he didn't play. Most of the games he was in the stands as well. He is not the only example.

"The most important thing for us is to look out for Moise - keep teaching him, for him to adapt as fast as he can. You are talking about a talent with quality.

"He has all the support from myself, my staff, everyone in the club - and he is working hard to play because it is what he wants."

Everton face the Premier League's bottom club Norwich on Saturday and Silva confirmed Kean would be in the matchday squad.

When asked if the striker would start against the Canaries, Silva said: "You never know. The XI we will see tomorrow. But he will be in the squad at least."