Jordan Pickford says Everton emotions were on 'a different scale' after Anfield howler

Jordan Pickford is yet to enjoy a win against Liverpool in six attempts

Jordan Pickford has admitted emotions in the dressing room were on a "totally different scale" after his stoppage-time error handed Liverpool a derby-day win over Everton at Anfield last season.

The Toffees travel across Stanley Park again on Wednesday searching for a first win at the home of their rivals for 21 years.

They were moments away from taking a point 12 months ago until Pickford spilled Virgil van Dijk's weak, looping shot into the path of Divock Origi, who turned the ball into the empty net for a dramatic win.

Speaking ahead of his first return to Anfield since that mistake, he said: "Personally it was tough to take because I've made an error but I can learn from that, which is good.

"The most deflating thing for me is we got beaten against Liverpool, which is never nice.

"But I think it was a totally different scale of feelings in the dressing room. I feel like we gave it our all against Liverpool and with my little error, we got beaten 1-0.

Marco Silva goes into the derby under serious pressure with Everton 17th in the Premier League and just two points above the drop zone

"But we can learn. I think we were in the game. We had a good fair few chances where we could've scored as well. Alisson pulled off a good couple of saves so I think we were in the game all the way."

While Everton have had a miserable record at Anfield for two decades, Liverpool are enjoying a spectacular run of home form having not tasted defeat there for more than two-and-a-half years.

Pickford says he and his Everton team-mates are aware of the task they face, saying: "We know it's a great game to be playing in and we haven't had the luck of the green yet but we go there positive and we know the fans will be behind us.

"We know how tough a game it is. They're flying at the minute - there's no denying that - but playing Liverpool at Anfield to get a result and how much it would mean for the fans is what it's all about.

"It means a lot to us as well but to get a result for the fans and make them happy and proud and ourselves proud in beating Liverpool would be great.

"I think when we're performing at our best we can match any team in the league, not just Liverpool. But it's about performing, rolling your sleeves up and when it's tough making sure we're in the moment, getting tackles in and then playing football after that."