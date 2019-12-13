Duncan Ferguson says if Everton beat Manchester United he would be 'on the roof'

Duncan Ferguson says he would "be on the roof" if Everton beat Manchester United and insists his side are "motivated" ahead of their trip to Old Trafford.

Ferguson will remain in caretaker charge for Everton when they visit United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, after stepping in to replace the sacked Marco Silva for last weekend's 3-1 win against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Victory over Chelsea ended a run of three successive defeats and sparked wild scenes during and after the match, with Ferguson running along the touchline and hugging ball-boys as the goals went in.

The win lifted Everton into 14th place but they head to United having won just once at Old Trafford since 1992, and Ferguson says celebrations may go up a notch if his side come away from Manchester with all three points.

"That's what happens when you get wins, everyone seems happy. The boys have trained well and we're motivated to go again," Ferguson said.

"Manchester United are a very good team and are in great form, but we come into it with confidence.

"Unfortunately they're on the up at the minute. We've only won one game in the last 20-odd years so it's going to be a big ask, but I'm sure we can give a good account of ourselves. I'll be on the roof if we could get a win there!"

'I want to become a manager one day'

Since Silva's departure, Carlo Ancelotti has been strongly linked with the permanent manager's job at Goodison Park following his sacking as Napoli boss, while former Everton manager David Moyes could still return to the club in an interim role.

Vitor Pereira, who was viewed as the leading candidate at Everton, pulled out of the process to become Silva's successor in favour of staying at Chinese club Shanghai SIPG.

Asked if he has been given any updates by the club about the situation, Ferguson said: "I don't know the negotiations behind the scenes. I've been asked to take this game, I've jumped at that and I'll keep doing it until I'm told differently.

"All these guys are fantastic managers. Hopefully the club will find the right one. We want the best managers in the world managing our football club.

On whether he would like to be a manager himself, he added: "I know I can do it in one game, but it's only one game. In the future I will look to progress and move into management."

