Carlo Ancelotti out of comfort zone by joining Everton, says Kevin Ratcliffe

Carlo Ancelotti will be stepping out of his comfort zone if he joins Everton, says former Blues defender Kevin Ratcliffe.

The Italian is expected to be confirmed as permanent manager before the end of the week, with Sky in Italy reporting his first game in charge will be against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Ancelotti has won 15 titles during his career, including a Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea in 2009-10.

Ratcliffe says Ancelotti's resume is up there with the best, but would be surprised by his decision to take the job.

"If you look at his CV, there isn't a better one out there at this moment in time where you think 'yes, this is someone you want'," Ratcliffe said.

"One thing that surprises me is that he's taking himself out of his comfort zone. He's going into a club that he has got to rebuild and take them to the Champions League - the top six to start with but then the top four."

Despite a change in direction for Ancelotti, Ratcliffe believes he will already be very aware of Everton as a club due to his experience with Chelsea in the Premier League. He also jokes that the Italian may not be returning to Everton with the happiest of memories.

"It's a difficult job and that what makes it a surprise," Ratcliffe said. "He knows about Everton as he's managed in the Premier League with Chelsea. He won't have fond memories of Goodison."

Ancelotti - should he be appointed - will take over from interim boss Duncan Ferguson, who has delighted the Everton fans in his short tenure

Duncan Ferguson will take charge of Everton's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Leicester on Wednesday

Ratcliffe believes Ancelotti will experience much of the same. He said: "The fans are going to be made up, there's no doubt about it. There are not many managers that have a better CV in management than when they were playing, but he does.

"I see it as a good employment, one that will give the fans a boost, and I think the players as well.

"What he must do now is bring success to the football club, and he'll be judged on that."