Barcelona target Richarlison remains important part of Everton squad, says Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has insisted Richarlison remains a key part of his plans after the striker was linked with a big money transfer to Barcelona.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford for £40m in July 2018 and was the subject of an £85m bid by Barca during the January transfer window.

But speaking ahead of their trip to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, Ancelotti said he has no intention of selling the Brazilian.

Ancelotti said: "He's still here and he didn't go to Barcelona! The player is happy here. He is a really important part of our squad.

"We didn't receive an official offer for him. Rumour is rumour. And even if not rumour, Richarlison is a really important player for us."

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O'Connor revealed earlier in January that right-back Cuco Martina and striker Oumar Niasse had been made available for transfer.

Ancelotti is not expecting to do any further business during the January transfer window

Both players are out of contract in the summer but Ancelotti confirmed they have so far received no bids for either of them.

"We didn't receive until now official offers, so [Niasse is] still with us," he added.

"If there are offers for him, we will have to consider. Cuco Martina is the same."

Everton had a busy summer in the transfer market, with Alex Iwobi, Andre Gomes (loan deal made permanent), Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean all coming to Goodison Park.

That may indicate why 17-year-old Carlisle defender Jarrad Branthwaite is the only player to arrive at the club in January, with Ancelotti not expecting the club to do any further business before 11pm on Friday.

"I said we are not anxious to find a new player, because we have a big squad," said the Italian.

"Some players I didn't know really, I know a lot better now. If there was an opportunity, we could consider, but I don't think the market showed us a good opportunity."

The Everton boss has been boosted by the return of Gomes to training this week, with the Portugal international having been out of action since he suffered a serious ankle injury in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham in early November.

Ancelotti confirmed he is unlikely to be risked for the upcoming games with Watford and Crystal Palace but could be in contention for the trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on February 23 - live on Sky Sports.

Andre Gomes is on his way back to full fitness following a serious ankle injury

"Andre Gomes had a fantastic recovery. He is almost fit," he said.

"After Crystal Palace, we have the possibility to prepare him for the game against Arsenal."

There was also an update on Ivory Coast international Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has been out since August with a calf injury, which Ancelotti revealed now requires surgery.

"We hope to see him before the end of the season," he said.