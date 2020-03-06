Everton News

Dominic Calvert-Lewin 'close' to signing new Everton deal

Last Updated: 06/03/20 3:09pm
0:51
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to signing a new contract at the club
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says they are close to agreeing a new deal with in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 22-year-old has 15 goals in all competitions this season - including five in his last six Premier League appearances.

Everton are up to 11th in the table and Ancelotti is hopeful they will soon secure the long-term services of their top scorer.

"We are close to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and I hope he is going to sign soon," said Ancelotti.

"The idea for the future is really clear for us.

Mason Holgate has already agreed a long term deal with Everton
"I think that they are talking, they are very close, and soon he is going to sign."

Earlier this week, Everton agreed a new five-year deal with another exciting young player - the 23-year-old defender Mason Holgate, who has become a regular this season.

The news has delighted Ancelotti, who said: "Holgate is going to be the future of this club.

"It's important for him, for us, to renew the contract and to have stability here with this player.

"It's important, because when you have a young player with quality, you can build a good future with them."

