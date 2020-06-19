Chloe Kelly leaves Everton after rejecting new contract

England striker Chloe Kelly rejected the offer of a new contract from Everton

England forward Chloe Kelly has left Everton after rejecting a new contract offer from the Women's Super League club.

Kelly, scored nine goals in the WSL this season before the coronavirus pandemic saw the campaign brought to an early end, with Everton finishing sixth.

The 22-year-old joined Everton from Arsenal in 2017, and has yet to give any indication as to who her next club will be.

A club statement said: "Chloe Kelly has left Everton after deciding not to extend her contract with the club.

"Despite efforts from the Blues to offer the forward a new deal, Kelly has opted to move on.

Kelly was part of England's squad at the SheBelieves Cup in February

"Everton Football Club thanks Chloe for her service and wishes her the very best of luck for the future."

Kelly, who made her England debut in 2018, was part of Phil Neville's squad at the SheBelieves Cup in February, featuring in all three games for the Lionesses.

1/2 Thank you Everton 💙

To all the coaches & medical staff especially Willie Kirk for allowing me express myself on the pitch & push me everyday to be better , my team mates & the Fans🔵

I’m forever grateful for the opportunity this Club gave me,

Everton is a great club pic.twitter.com/5a8V8UXphc — Chloe (@Chloe_Kelly98) June 19, 2020

Kelly took to Twitter to thank Everton, singling out the club's head coach Willie Kirk.

"Thank you Everton. To all the coaches & medical staff especially Willie Kirk for allowing me express myself on the pitch & push me everyday to be better, my team mates & the fans," she wrote.

"I'm forever grateful for the opportunity this club gave me, Everton is great club.

"I wish you all the best for the future. I'm excited for my next step in my career."