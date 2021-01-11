Cenk Tosun: Everton forward won't face FA action over 'politically-motivated' celebration in FA Cup win

The FA will not take action against Everton striker Cenk Tosun after he was alleged to have made a politically-motivated gesture when celebrating his disallowed goal against Rotherham.

During the second half of Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at Goodison Park, the 29-year-old latched onto a James Rodriguez free-kick to finish past Rotherham goalkeeper Jamal Blackman from close range, but the goal was ruled out by VAR.

It is alleged the striker celebrated with the sign of Turkish far-right group the 'Grey Wolves' with his left hand before the goal was disallowed.

The Football Association has looked into the celebration and is satisfied that there is no case to answer.

Club officials said they spoke to Tosun after the match and claimed he clarified that he did not make the gesture and was just "celebrating and pointing to the sky".

Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson also said he did not see Tosun's celebration so could not pass comment on it.

Tosun scored Everton's opener in the ninth minute at Goodison with a left-footed chip which was his first goal for the club since 2019.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure secured Carlo Ancelotti's side's place in the fourth round with a finish early in extra-time.

