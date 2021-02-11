Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker to undergo scan on hamstring injury picked up against Tottenham

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will undergo a scan on Thursday to determine the extent of the hamstring injury he sustained in Everton's 5-4 victory over Tottenham.

The 23-year-old is a major doubt to face Fulham at the weekend after being substituted in the 55th minute of the FA Cup tie, having scored his 19th goal of the season in all competitions.

His third goal in as many games levelled things up after Spurs had taken the lead early on, before chaos ensued at Goodison Park.

0:49 Everton assistant Duncan Ferguson says they are 'desperate' to win a cup for the fans after reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Any absence will be a huge blow to Everton, with the England striker having reached the 50-goal mark for the Toffees against Spurs.

In January a hamstring injury kept Calvert-Lewin out of the cup win over Rotherham and Premier League victory at Wolves.

