Everton plans for new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock to proceed after Government review

Everton's plan to develop a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in the north of Liverpool can proceed after the Government completed its review of the proposal.

Robert Jenrick, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, had been reviewing the club's plan since last month, which is standard practice for a development of this size and scale.

Jenrick's review came after Liverpool City Council's planning committee unanimously approved the proposal on February 23. He has decided not to intervene, meaning the council's decision stands.

March 26, 2021

Everton received written confirmation of the Secretary of State's decision on Friday.

The decision over the new 52,888-capacity waterfront arena allows Everton to complete its agreed acquisition of the site from Peel L&P and the funding solution for the project, ensuring the club can begin to make the plans a reality.

There is a 150-week build plan in place which will potentially see the Toffees start the 2024/25 season in their new riverside stadium.

After a number of false starts over several years, Everton considered 52 locations to move to from Goodison Park and Bramley-Moore Dock was deemed the only viable option.

It is estimated that the stadium development and plans for a Goodison Legacy will deliver a £1.3 billion boost to the economy, create more than 15,000 jobs and attracting 1.4m new visitors to the city.