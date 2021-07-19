Everton transfer news: Demarai Gray set for medical ahead of move from Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen winger Demarai Gray is expected to undergo a medical today ahead of a proposed move to Everton.
The former Birmingham winger joined Leverkusen on an 18-month contract from Leicester in January but has scored just once in the Bundesliga since moving to Germany.
The 25-year-old is set for a medical ahead of a £1.5m move.
- Everton to sign Townsend on free transfer
- Benitez: Forget 'small club' comments - I'll fight for Everton
- Everton fixtures 2021/22: Saints at Goodison in opener
Everton are expected to complete a trio of signings before the squad travel to Florida for a pre-season tour, with Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend also set to join the club.
Begovic has just one year left on his contract at Bournemouth and is expected to arrive at Goodison Park as cover for England international Jordan Pickford.
Trending
- Brundle: Delving into the Hamilton-Verstappen crash
- PL player arrested on suspicion of child sex offences
- Arsenal transfer news: White incoming, Aouar next?
- Gray set to undergo Everton medical
- Trincao can bring magic to Wolves
- Which PL stars are heading to Olympics?
- Man Utd transfer news: Atleti play hardball over Trippier
- Liverpool's Grujic joins Porto on permanent deal
- Chelsea transfer news: Kalajdzic a back-up option?
- Lokonga joins Arsenal on long-term contract
Townsend, meanwhile, underwent a medical at Everton on Monday and is set to join on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.
Townsend and new Everton boss Rafa Benitez worked together at Newcastle between March and June 2016 but could not avoid the Magpies' relegation to the Championship.
In June, Townsend told Sky Sports News Everton were making the right move by securing Benitez as their new boss.
"I played under Rafa at Newcastle, so I know how good of a manager he is," he said.
"He's good on the training pitch. He is always trying to work hard and he's a good man as well. Good man-manager.
"So, taking out the rivalry, taking out the Liverpool-Everton, for on-pitch reasons I think it's a really good appointment."