James Rodriguez: Everton would sell Colombia international if price is right

James Rodriguez would be allowed to leave Everton if the right deal presented itself to the Merseyside club.

The 30-year-old Colombia international arrived at Goodison Park on a free transfer last summer, reuniting for a third time with then-manager Carlo Ancelotti.

He signed a two-year deal, with an option of a third, and became the highest paid player in Everton's history.

But following Ancelotti's departure to Real Madrid earlier this summer, Rodriguez has become unsettled on Merseyside and spoke about needing to play where he is wanted only last week.

Rodriguez said on his Twitch account: "I would like to play wherever they want me, I already played in all the leagues; I am missing Italy, it would be a good option."

Image: Rodriguez scored six goals in 26 appearances for Everton last season

Everton hope to sign more players before the summer transfer deadline and, should Rodriguez leave, it would free up much-needed funds for Rafa Benitez to reinvest in his squad.

A move for Rodriguez is not imminent, however, and he is expected to feature in Everton's final pre-season game against Manchester United on Saturday at Old Trafford.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.

New series: Football's Cult Heroes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Football's Cult Heroes is a new podcast series exploring the stories of players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch. Follow on Spotify

Football's Cult Heroes is a brand new podcast series exploring the stories of the players that carried their clubs on their backs - on and off the pitch.

Told by the players, fans and journalists that were there - we delve into why these players created such a strong bond with their fans and how they are still remembered years on.

Follow on Spotify so you can listen to the weekly episodes as soon as they drop.