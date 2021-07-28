Friendlies: Arsenal put four past Watford, Spurs beat MK Dons, Everton overcome Pumas but Leicester lose

Arsenal beat Watford 4-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday, hitting four for the second time this week.

Eddie Nketiah gave Arsenal the lead, receiving Willian's brilliant through ball, slotting low into the far corner from inside the box.

Watford equalised after Mohamed Elneny was caught in possession, allowing Philip Zinckernagel to level from close range.

Mikel Arteta brought on Hector Bellerin, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette at half-time, and that jolted the Gunners into life. After Ainsley Maitland-Niles was fouled in the box, Lacazette tucked home his penalty for 2-1.

Fresh from signing his new contract, Emile Smith Rowe played a big part in Arsenal's third, centering for Kieran Tierney to smash a half volley into the back of the net.

Miguel Azeez, 18, rounded off the scoring, shifting the ball onto his left foot inside the box and curling into the top corner.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, Chambers, Mari, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nelson, Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Subs on: Runarsson, Bellerin, Holding, Tierney, Partey, Pepe, Lacazette, Kolasinac, Azeez, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles

Watford XI: Bachmann, Ngakia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina, Etebo, Louza, Zinckernagel, Sarr, Dennis, King.

Subs on: Elliot, Ngakia, Agyakwa, Abbott, Wise, Lo-Everton, Gosling, Baah, Crichlow, Fletcher, Trialist

Alli scores against former side in Spurs win

Dele Alli scored against his former club as Tottenham beat MK Dons 3-1 to continue their unbeaten pre-season.

MK Dons' Matt O'Riley saw an early penalty saved by Alfie Whiteman, before Heung-Min Son put Spurs ahead chipping goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli after superb work by Lucas Moura.

More fine work from Lucas helped put Son free in the second half, and he squared for skipper Alli to roll into the net for 2-0.

Lucas then pounced on a loose ball with nine minutes remaining to convert from a slight angle for 3-0, before John Freeman's late consolation for the hosts.

Kean secures Everton win over Pumas

1:04 Everton finish their pre-season tour of Florida with a 1-0 win over Mexican side Pumas, with Moise Kean scoring the game's only goal (Pictures: Premier Sports)

Everton ended a successful week in Florida with a second victory as Moise Kean's strike was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Mexican team Pumas.

The Toffees beat Millonarios from Colombia in their opening Florida match on Sunday at the Camping World Stadium.

Benitez made multiple changes in personnel and experimented with a different system after the break as he looks to find the right combination to help Everton get off to the perfect start to the Premier League season.

"We have to ask for more and more," Benitez said. "To have the team doing well and winning games in pre-season is fine but the main thing for me is to make sure we are starting the season better.

"With players coming back from the Euros and the Copa America, hopefully we will improve further and can be more competitive during the whole season."

Leicester beaten, Leeds held at Blackburn

Leicester were beaten 1-0 by League One side Wycombe at Adams Park, with Daryl Horgan scoring the only goal with 14 minutes remaining.

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were involved in an entertaining 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers. Connor McBride struck for the hosts in the 73rd minute, before Pascal Struijk levelled with nine minutes to go.

Aston Villa's friendly with Nottingham Forest and Norwich vs Coventry were both cancelled due to positive Covid-19 results.