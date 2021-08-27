Everton in talks to sign Luis Diaz with James Rodriguez loan move to Porto a possibility

Everton are in talks to sign Porto winger Luis Diaz with James Rodriguez potentially part of a deal to move to Portugal on loan.

Rodriguez and Diaz are international team-mates, with the latter on target twice as Colombia beat Peru in the Copa America third-place match this summer.

Diaz, 24, joined Porto from Colombian side Junior in 2019, and has scored 12 goals across two seasons in Primeira Liga.

On Friday, Everton manager Rafael Benitez was unwilling to discuss Rodriguez's future, as well as that of Moise Kean, who has been linked with Juventus.

"We have some players that people know are good players and they are players people could be talking about," Benitez said.

"There are rumours but as coaches we have to concentrate on what we have. We have our players here, we have an important game against Brighton and we will try to do our best to be sure we are ready."

Benitez's comments came after the Everton boss insisted the club have no intention of selling striker Richarlison.

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Richarlison as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who could move to Real Madrid before the transfer window closes.

"We are not considering selling him," Benitez added at a press conference. "He is our player, we are really pleased with him and we are happy. Hopefully he can score a lot of goals for us this year."

Real and PSG held positive talks over Mbappe on Thursday following their second bid of £145.6m (€170m), and it is understood the deal is moving in the right direction.

