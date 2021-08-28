Moise Kean: Juventus close to re-signing Everton striker after Cristiano Ronaldo's exit

Juventus are close to re-signing Moise Kean on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy the Everton forward for £17m.

Kean is due in Turin in the next 24 hours ahead of being announced as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo following his departure and return to Manchester United on Friday.

Italy international Kean joined Everton on a five-year deal from the Serie A club in 2019 for a fee of around £27m.

The 21-year-old scored two goals in 29 appearances during his first campaign at Everton before he spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain where he scored 18 goals in 40 matches in all competitions.

Kean was sent off during Everton's League Cup win at Huddersfield on Tuesday - his second appearance of the season under Rafael Benitez.

He made his Juventus debut under Massimiliano Allegri in 2016 and is set to work under the Italian once again after he returned to take charge of the club ahead of this season.

