Meet the Everton supporter Jamie Carragher picked out for celebrating Demarai Gray's winner first

If you were watching Monday Night Football, or have checked Jamie Carragher's Twitter account lately, then you might recognise this Everton supporter…

A confident Lewis Tunney had the best seat in the Gwldays Street End, and arguably the whole of Goodison Park, when Demarai Gray struck an injury-time winner against Arsenal.

"Look at the crowd," Carragher said, on MNF's coverage after Everton's 2-1 win. "No one thinks it's going in but there's one supporter who knows it's going in. He's maybe got the best view in the house… You knew it was in lad! You knew it was!"

Asked by Gary Neville if he knew the supporter, Carragher replied: "I will do tomorrow! Just look at his reaction, he's got the perfect angle. He's up, the best seat in the house for a goal that should win any game."

Lewis has since been tracked down by Sky Sports News, and he spoke of his reaction to seeing his face as Carragher's new profile picture on Twitter.

"It's slightly strange I'll be honest," Lewis said. "I woke up a saw Jamie Carragher's profile picture was my face. I've been getting sent that all morning by mates. It's crazy what happened."

On his view of the goal, Lewis added: "I've sat there for quite a few years now. When he hit it I just knew it was going in. I read at the time I was the only one celebrating for a couple of seconds. It looked perfect.

"I knew it was hitting the post, but hopefully going in! I just thought I'd start celebrating just in case."

Lewis said he lost his brother for a "good five minutes" while celebrating the goal, and learned he was mentioned by Carragher when getting a message from his wife while walking home with his brother and dad.

"It was more relief than anything," he added. "Even going a goal down, there was just a feeling we could get something."

Lewis also believes the win and performance could be a turning point for Everton under Rafael Benitez.

"It was back to where it should be last night," he said. "It was tough when he first came in, with the history of Liverpool. You've got to adapt to it. I think it will give him some breathing room, we'll need to start the next game against Leeds with the same mentality."