FA Cup third round: Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa travel to Man Utd, Chelsea host non-League Chesterfield

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round, while last season's runners-up Chelsea host non-League Chesterfield.
Holders Leicester, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in last season's final, have been drawn at home to Watford in another all-Premier League tie.
Chesterfield are one of four guaranteed non-League clubs in the draw. Yeovil earned their place by beating Stevenage on Sunday and face Championship side Bournemouth at Huish Park.
Kidderminster of the National League North - the lowest-ranked side remaining - host Reading.
Monday night's game between Boreham Wood and St Albans is guaranteed to send another non-League club into the next round and the winner of that tie will play Wimbledon at home.
The 32 third-round matches will take place between January 7 and January 10, 2022.
FA Cup third round
Boreham Wood or St Albans City vs AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Stoke City vs Leyton Orient
Swansea City vs Southampton
Chelsea vs Chesterfield
Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff City vs Preston North End
Coventry City vs Derby County
Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading
Leicester City vs Watford
Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United vs Blackpool
Hull City vs Everton
Bristol City vs Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe
Millwall vs Crystal Palace
Port Vale vs Brentford
Swindon Town vs Manchester City
Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town vs Harrogate Town
Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United
Newcastle United vs Cambridge United
Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers
West Ham United vs Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United
Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
More to follow....
This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
