FA Cup third round: Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa travel to Man Utd, Chelsea host non-League Chesterfield

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round, while last season's runners-up Chelsea host non-League Chesterfield.

Holders Leicester, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in last season's final, have been drawn at home to Watford in another all-Premier League tie.

Chesterfield are one of four guaranteed non-League clubs in the draw. Yeovil earned their place by beating Stevenage on Sunday and face Championship side Bournemouth at Huish Park.

Image: Leicester City beat Chelsea to win last season's FA Cup final

Kidderminster of the National League North - the lowest-ranked side remaining - host Reading.

Monday night's game between Boreham Wood and St Albans is guaranteed to send another non-League club into the next round and the winner of that tie will play Wimbledon at home.

The 32 third-round matches will take place between January 7 and January 10, 2022.

FA Cup third round

Boreham Wood or St Albans City vs AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient

Swansea City vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Coventry City vs Derby County

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading

Leicester City vs Watford

Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United vs Blackpool

Hull City vs Everton

Bristol City vs Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe

Millwall vs Crystal Palace

Port Vale vs Brentford

Swindon Town vs Manchester City

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

Newcastle United vs Cambridge United

Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers

West Ham United vs Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

