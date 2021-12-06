FA Cup third round: Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa travel to Man Utd, Chelsea host non-League Chesterfield

Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition; FA Cup holders Leicester City host Watford in an all-Premier League tie; the 32 third-round matches will take place between January 7 and January 10, 2022

Monday 6 December 2021 19:37, UK

Luke Shaw and Matty Cash
Image: Aston Villa will travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup third round, while last season's runners-up Chelsea host non-League Chesterfield.

Holders Leicester, who beat Chelsea 1-0 in last season's final, have been drawn at home to Watford in another all-Premier League tie.

Chesterfield are one of four guaranteed non-League clubs in the draw. Yeovil earned their place by beating Stevenage on Sunday and face Championship side Bournemouth at Huish Park.

Leicester lift the FA Cup
Image: Leicester City beat Chelsea to win last season's FA Cup final

Kidderminster of the National League North - the lowest-ranked side remaining - host Reading.

Monday night's game between Boreham Wood and St Albans is guaranteed to send another non-League club into the next round and the winner of that tie will play Wimbledon at home.

The 32 third-round matches will take place between January 7 and January 10, 2022.

    FA Cup third round

    Boreham Wood or St Albans City vs AFC Wimbledon

    Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth

    Stoke City vs Leyton Orient

    Swansea City vs Southampton

    Chelsea vs Chesterfield

    Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

    Cardiff City vs Preston North End

    Coventry City vs Derby County

    Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

    West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion

    Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading

    Leicester City vs Watford

    Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough

    Hartlepool United vs Blackpool

    Hull City vs Everton

    Bristol City vs Fulham

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe

    Millwall vs Crystal Palace

    Port Vale vs Brentford

    Swindon Town vs Manchester City

    Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers

    Luton Town vs Harrogate Town

    Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle

    Manchester United vs Aston Villa

    Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

    Newcastle United vs Cambridge United

    Barnsley vs Ipswich Town or Barrow

    Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers

    West Ham United vs Leeds United

    Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United

    Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City

    Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

