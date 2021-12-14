Richarlison: Everton forward set to be missing for 'number of weeks' after suffering calf tear

Richarlison was forced off early in the second half at Crystal Palace on Sunday, with subsequent tests revealing the Brazilian has suffered a tear in his calf that could keep him out for a "number of weeks"; Andros Townsend and Seamus Coleman have also picked up injuries

Tuesday 14 December 2021 17:35, UK

Richarlison scored Everton&#39;s equaliser against Arsenal after having two previous efforts disallowed by the VAR
Image: Richarlison is the latest Everton player to pick up an injury

Everton's injury problems are worsening after Richarlison picked up a calf tear that could keep him out for a "number of weeks".

Richarlison was forced off during Everton's defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday, with later tests revealing the Brazilian has suffered a tear in his calf.

Everton confirmed the extent of the injury on Tuesday, fearing that Richarlison will be missing for a "number of weeks".

Rafael Benitez hit back at the Everton fans that booed his decision to substitute Richarlison citing a "problem in his calf".

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win over Everton in the Premier League.

To add to Benitez's injury woes, Andros Townsend sustained a small fracture in his foot against the winger's former club.

The 30-year-old has started all but one of Everton's fixtures across all competitions this season. Townsend's condition will be reviewed by specialists later this week after an X-ray diagnosed the problem.

Captain Seamus Coleman also suffered bone bruising and soft tissue damage late in the meeting with Palace. He will continue to be assessed over the next few days.

Injuries to key players have hampered Benitez's attempts to make any progress this season, with strike focal point Dominic Calvert-Lewin, defender Yerry Mina and anchor Allan confined to the treatment room.

