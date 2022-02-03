Frank Lampard: Everton's new manager confident he can harness 'huge talent' in his squad

New Everton manager Frank Lampard says he is convinced there is "huge talent" within the squad he has inherited, adding he would not have taken charge of the struggling side if he didn't believe he was the man to harness that quality.

Lampard replaced Rafael Benitez as the Toffees' manager on Monday, with his immediate task being to guide the club away from their present position of 16th in the Premier League.

Benitez was sacked last month on the back of just one win in 14 top-flight games, but Lampard believes that, rather than a lack of quality, the Everton squad is being held back by a lack of confidence.

Speaking at his first press conference since starting his new job, Lampard said: "Of course nobody would be happy with the run that we've been on, but I also have to bring in an element of calm and also an element of looking at ourselves and saying that there is a huge amount of talent.

"If I didn't believe in that and didn't think I was the man to come and harness that, then I wouldn't be here. I just want to come and make sure that I get to work very quickly and the players respond to that quickly. I believe that if we do that, we can go in the right direction.

"I knew the squad but it's always different when you see people in the flesh - see them on the training ground, how they act, their body language. I've been really impressed.

"I've seen a talented group, maybe that has had a hit in their confidence, which losing games can do. I've been there many a time.

"So I have a clear idea of what my priorities are to try and get the uplift that we need straight away. I'm very trusting in this group and I'll work with them."

Lampard's first match in charge is an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Brentford at Goodison Park on Saturday, and the new manager is hopeful of a positive atmosphere as he looks to get his reign off to a winning start.

"What could be better than Goodison and the atmosphere I'm sure we'll get on Saturday and the opportunity to get into the next round of a cup that the club has a glorious history in?" said Lampard.

"With the talent we have in the squad, we want to go as far as we can in the cup and carry on that momentum. So it's a big game for us in that sense."

Everton will have to do without key striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin against Brentford, however, after Lampard revealed he would be unavailable due to a "knock".

'Alli has fresh slate at Everton'

Lampard's arrival at Everton was swiftly followed by the Deadline Day signings of Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek.

Alli scored 27 Premier League goals across the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, and was a key player for England during their run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

But since then the 25-year-old's performances have declined - he has scored just one league goal since the start of last season, while he was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for last summer's European Championship.

Lampard admitted Alli has struggled in recent years, but believes the talent that made Alli such a vital component for Tottenham and England remains.

"I watched Dele come through - fantastic player," said Lampard. "Maybe he's had difficult times - I would make no bones about that and nor would he. But there can be so many reasons for that.

"My job really now is to start with a fresh slate, to have him in an environment that suits him and supports him, but also to push him and to extract that player that we know is there. All the attributes, all the talent, all the technique - everything is still there.

"I think we're much more aware now of how there are many factors that can affect - in life and in sport - how happy you are doing your job and why it might not work in the right way.

"I'm very excited to have him and I'm very excited to have Donny. They're two fantastic players. They can come to this club and hopefully give us a lift."

Lampard: I didn't speak to Ancelotti or Benitez

Lampard is the sixth manager Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has appointed in his six years at the club, but the former Chelsea and Derby boss insists his previous managerial experience will stand him in good stead on Merseyside.

Asked if he had any reservations about taking the Everton role due to the number of managers that lost their jobs before him, Lampard said: "No, I didn't because this is the business that we live in. It's not my job to analyse things that happened before me too much because you don't know the circumstances.

"I always like to take it at face value, and having spoken to the owner and the chairman, it was so open, which is something that's very refreshing to me.

Image: Lampard played under Rafael Benitez at Chelsea for most of the 2012/13 season

"When I went to Derby, everyone told me they changed managers all the time. Same at Chelsea. You put that to the side and just work, appreciate the fact I'm working for a great club and give it my all."

Two of the managers Moshiri has appointed are Carlo Ancelotti, who left for Real Madrid last summer after a season and a half in charge, and Benitez, whose disappointing reign lasted less than seven months.

Lampard played under both men at Chelsea, but he revealed he spoke to neither about their experiences at Everton before opting to resume his managerial career at Goodison Park.

"I didn't speak to them," the 43-year-old said. "I've got huge respect for both of them.

"I'm particularly close to Carlo because I worked with him for a certain period, and we kept a relationship after that. He's an absolute gentlemen and I will catch up with him. But I didn't want to have any preconceived ideas about the club."

Frank Lampard to Everton, I think it is a great move all round.

He's at a club well below where they should be and he's come in and got two signings through the door in Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek, which shows the way he wants to play. I really think it could be a good fit for both Lampard and Everton. I can see happier times ahead for them.

I like the way Lampard sets his teams up and gets them playing. He always has a go and that may have actually been his Achilles heel at Chelsea. On a few occasions you watched his Chelsea team play and it was just one of those days at Stamford Bridge where you thought they could play until tomorrow morning and they weren't going to score. He'd then change things up and try to change the game, but they'd end up losing 1-0.

For me, that's just what went against him at Chelsea, but it could have quite easily gone the other way. Now, with a little bit more experience, he won't listen to the people at the back of the stands as much. At Stamford Bridge, when the game is 0-0 and the fans are getting restless, it's easy to take notice and think that you've got to act.

I think he'll have learnt from that. He's played the game and taken a step back and thought that sometimes you just get these days, and you don't lose. A point here or there and they add up, and before you know it people start saying Everton are five games undefeated.

That's how a run starts and that's how confidence builds and becomes a good thing in football.

Everton have appointed Ashley Cole, a former team-mate of new Toffees manager Frank Lampard with Chelsea and England, as a first-team coach.

Cole leaves his role at Chelsea's academy to join Lampard's backroom staff, which includes assistant managers Joe Edwards and Duncan Ferguson, first-team coach Paul Clement, first-team coach and head of performance Chris Jones and goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly.

Lampard, who was appointed as Everton manager on Monday, told the club's website: "I'm delighted to add Ashley into my backroom team. Everyone knows about his superb playing career and what he has achieved in the game.

"He is now a well-respected coach which has been recognised by his work with England U21s. He'll bring a wealth of enthusiasm, game-play experience and is a very good young coach who adds strength to our coaching staff."

Cole added: "I was thrilled when Frank asked me to join him at Everton. This is a brilliant opportunity with a fantastic club and I am coming here to work hard and try to help bring success to Everton.

"The chance to link up again with Frank was another huge draw. He is an excellent manager and leader. With the rest of the staff here, we have everything in place for what we want to achieve together."

February 5: Brentford (H) - FA Cup

February 8: Newcastle (A) - Premier League

February 12: Leeds (H) - Premier League

February 19: Southampton (A) - Premier League

February 26: Manchester City (H) - Premier League, live on Sky Sports

