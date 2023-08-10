Everton captain Seamus Coleman discusses Premier League struggles, new contract, Dele and Lewis Dobbin

Everton retained their unbroken Premier League status by the skin of their teeth for the second season running last term. "We've learned a lot and can make sure this never happens again," says captain Seamus Coleman.

The 34-year-old signed a one-year extension in June to enter his 15th year at the club - having joined from Sligo Rovers for £60,000 in January 2009.

Was staying for another year a formality? "Obviously, it's been a tough couple of years for everyone involved with our club," says the Republic of Ireland skipper in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports.

"I had some time to think, and then I had the injury as well, which added to the thinking time - but you can't walk away, or it's very hard to walk away, from something you love and you know. I love the football club."

"I love coming here every day. I think the most important thing was I still felt capable as well. I felt good and strong against some very good wingers and in training. If the boys were skipping past me easily in training every day then it would definitely be time to consider. So I was happy to sign and I'm looking forward to the season ahead."

Coleman has now clocked 409 appearances for the club, which places him 17th in the all-time list and one more season means he could easily break into the top 10 by the end of this campaign.

The full-back suffered a knee injury against Leicester in May last season and missed the final four games of the Toffees' tumultuous run-in - but recovered during the pre-season break. Coleman's powers of recovery were clear to see after overcoming a career-threatening leg break six years ago. So where does the drive to get back on the pitch come from?

"You've got no choice really," he says. "If you love what you do and you want to get back on that pitch, you must have that drive from within to recover.

"Unfortunately for me, I broke my leg in 2017, which was a big shock to the system. It was the first really serious injury I had - but I wanted to get back on that football pitch. It's similar this time around: I must do all I can to get back on that pitch."

Coleman may well have extended his playing days, but he certainly has one eye on the future when the time comes to hang up his boots for good: "I've thought about things and prepared for life after football. In terms of coaching, my A licence, that's something I definitely see myself doing in the future.

"But, definitely not at the minute - because it's very hard [to do that] when you're playing. Some people are very good at doing that, but, for me, it's hard to focus on anything other than playing. Right now, my full focus is on Everton - but I'm prepared for coaching down the line."

That commitment and service to Everton is evident. In fact, he believes it's the greatest achievement of his career: "I came over here - a quiet lad from back home - as a reserve player, just wanting to make an appearance in the first team.

"I suppose working hard every day, impressing a few managers along the way and being made captain and just still being at this amazing football club 15 years later is [my greatest] achievement."

The veteran has extended his stay ahead of a pivotal campaign for Sean Dyche's side: having dodged relegation by the skin of their teeth for two seasons running - but what has been the primary reason for the club's recent struggles?

Image: Everton finished 17th in the Premier League table last season

"It's hard to know [what has caused the struggles over the past two seasons]," he says. "It felt like two seasons rolled in into one very long season. We thought we survived it against Crystal Palace that night [securing Premier League safety in 2021/22] and that was it.

"But it's the Premier League and if you're not doing things properly every week then it catches up on you. We need to be better than we have been over the last couple of seasons, on and off the pitch - without a shadow of a doubt.

"The only thing we can control is on the pitch at the minute and [Dyche] has been pushing hard on mentality and togetherness. Hopefully we've learned a lot from the last two seasons and can make sure this never happens again.

"But, on the flip side, there are no guarantees to stay in this league. You have to make sure you're doing the right things on a daily basis and pushing every single day to earn the right to stay in this league and that's the harsh reality of it."

How has pre-season gone?

The Toffees have refrained from globetrotting and ventured only as far as Switzerland to beat Stade Nyonnais 2-1 before returning to England to face Wigan, Bolton and Stoke, Monza and Sporting - registering four clean sheets and shipping merely three goals in those games.

"We've been working hard as a team on the training pitch and the gaffer has been working hard on all aspects of our game - but clean sheets are a good starting point," says Coleman.

All eyes on DCL fitness?

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has only managed to clock around 1,200 league minutes in each of the past two seasons

Dyche has confirmed a deal to sign Sporting forward Youssef Chermiti is close, while the club have also drafted Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal and picked up veteran Ashley Young as a free agent. Meanwhile, squad members Tom Young, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend were among a raft of outgoings.

Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto and Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike have been linked with the club but the dearth of transfer activity raises anxiety among fans. The club is also hoping Dominic Calvert-Lewin can overcome two seasons blighted by injuries to enjoy a sustained period of fitness to lead the line for Dyche's side.

"There's been a lot of talk about Dominic," he adds. "He's had some injury problems but he's professional and puts so much work into what he does.

"He just needs that little rub of the green and, the way he's looking, there's full confidence he will be fit this season, be a focal point for us and score goals - because that's what he does when he's fit and in the team."

'Massive' support for Dele

Last month, Dele revealed he was sexually abused at the age of six and revealed he had attended rehab for six weeks earlier this year. The 27-year-old endured a tough loan spell with Besiktas last season but will be available for selection once he recovers from a hip injury.

"Deli's got massive support in the dressing room and I think he spoke about how much support he's had from the club as well," says Coleman. "Ultimately, we just want Dele to be okay. He looks to be doing great and in a good place.

"But, most importantly for me, Deli is a really good person and special when you get to know him - a top lad and a fantastic player. He's got a heart of gold and is a really good guy."

One to watch: Dobbin

While Dele and Calvert-Lewin could provide boosts from within the club's ranks, Coleman also highlights a rising star from Everton's academy who could be ready to burst onto the scene: 20-year-old forward Lewis Dobbin.

Image: Lewis Dobbin has impressed for Everton during pre-season after spending last season on loan with Derby in League One

"I don't really like single one player out, because I'm probably forgetting someone else, but I think Lewis has done well in pre-season. He was out on loan at Derby last year. He's come through the club and been training with the first team this year. He's a really nice lad and he's looked very sharp."

The youngster clocked nearly 2,000 minutes in League One last term to help the Rams finish seventh in the table, scoring three goals and creating four assists - ranking second in the division for attempted dribbles and eighth for touches in the opposition box.

Dyche mentality

Dyche certainly steadied the ship after replacing Frank Lampard last season when the club were languishing in 19th position.

The Toffees' ratios for points per game, goals scored, xG, shots on target, crosses, fast breaks, pressures and aerials all experienced significant boosts under the former Burnley manager.

"He's someone who thinks a lot about the game," says Coleman. "An example that pops to the mind straight away was the Brighton game, away - which was a very important result for us.

Everton beat Brighton 5-1 on May 8 last season, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil both scoring twice - a result which helped to hoist them out of the drop zone.

"We didn't just turn up say, 'we're going to do and we're going to keep the pitch tight' - that was hours and hours on the training ground, hours of preparation.

"You have to work hard under him, you have to roll your sleeves up and give everything you've got. But results like Brighton are down to that and the tactical work.

"Between him, Stoney [Steve Stone] and Woany [Ian Woan] - they work very hard on the opposition to give us the best possible opportunity going into the games."

New stadium and Goodison Park legacy

Coleman's contract extension also sees out the final full campaign of the club's 132-year stay at Goodison Park - ahead of moving to the new stadium, located on Bramley-Moore Dock, during the 2024/25 campaign. "The new stadium is unbelievable," says the Everton skipper.

"It's going to be so exciting for all the fans and it's the way football is going. It's beautiful down there on the docks. We've seen how it'll look and the big thing was keeping the atmosphere.

"But, of course, Goodison is Goodison as well, and, speaking openly and honestly, it'll be somewhere I'll miss. It's what I remember Everton as and where I played all my games - so it'll be sad to see it go. But, of course, I understand and am excited to move into an unbelievable stadium that we will be so proud of and will help the club for many years."

What defines success this season?

After finishing 16th in 2021/22 and 17th last term, has the club set a target for a league position - as a benchmark for progression in this upcoming campaign? "I don't think a league position is a goal we should look at," adds Coleman.

"The Premier League is such a tough league, so tough, week to week. The immediate goal is to get three points against Fulham on Saturday and then prepare for another week and go again.

"For me, our goal as a team is to be at our best every single week and every single day in training. If we do that, I think we can have a more successful season than we've had over the last couple of seasons."

The season opener

Coleman's side kickstart their season at Goodison on Saturday against Fulham - who finished 10th last term under former Everton manager Marco Silva. So how will the Toffees approach their tough curtain-raising fixture?

"They're a very good side," says Coleman. "Obviously, we had Marco here, who's a very, very good coach. He gets his teams working hard. They use [Aleksandar] Mitrovic well and have organised units all over the pitch, so they'll be tough opposition - as we saw last year, when they came to Goodison. So it will be a good, tough game."

Everton will begin their 2023/24 Premier League season by hosting Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday August 12.

Sean Dyche's side, who survived on the final day of last season, then head to Aston Villa on August 19 before returning home against Wolves on August 26.

The first Merseyside derby comes on October 21 at Anfield when Everton visit Liverpool with the return fixture scheduled for March 16.

Everton face a testing Christmas schedule, heading to Tottenham on December 23 before hosting treble winners Manchester City on Boxing Day and then travelling to Wolves on December 30.

They will finish their season with another difficult fixture when they visit Arsenal on May 19.