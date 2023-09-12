Everton takeover: Miami-based 777 Partners close to agreeing full takeover of Premier League club

Miami-based 777 Partners are close to agreeing a deal to take over Everton.

The multi-club investors have been in discussions with Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri since the news that New York group MSP Sports Capital had ended its exclusivity agreement with Moshiri.

The group 777 already have a number of football clubs in their portfolio including Sevilla, Hertha Berlin and Standard Liege, with the fans of the Belgian side holding a demonstration criticising their involvement at their last game.

The move by 777 would be a full takeover, once all the Premier League requirements are met, which could take several months to complete.

More to follow…

