Everton's Farhad Moshiri extends 777 Partners deadline as decision time looms - Reporter's Notebook

The purchase of Everton by Miami-based 777 Partners has taken more twists than an 80's US cop drama, following the news the club's majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has given the troubled group one last chance to close the deal by May 31.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported that Moshiri had serious doubts about the deal following reports of a court case brought by a London company in New York making a number of allegations including fraud against 777.

That news appeared to be the final straw for the Everton owner and on Wednesday evening, it looked like the deal was dead in the water.

At some point, Moshiri had a change of heart, a rethink, and agreed to give 777 one last chance to meet the conditions set down by the Premier League if they were to allow the takeover to proceed.

One of the main conditions is that 777 Partners pay off a loan of around £158m provided by MSP Sports Capital to the club to fund its new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, which is due for completion later this year.

To date, that hasn't happened. MSP's deadline for the loan to be repaid by April 15 passed and a short extension was granted for 777 to source the funds. A further month has passed, and there is no sign yet of a resolution.

The burning question fans and all connected with the club would like to know is why 777 have been granted extensions by both Moshiri and MSP and what they offer in taking the club forward which is worth the wait?

There has been little to no explanation of what the future would look like under its control.

The negativity surrounding 777 Partners has been intense with reports of issues at other clubs in its multi-club portfolio. Belgian club Standard Liege had their match against Westerlo abandoned due to fan protests against its owners, with reports of players not being paid and a transfer ban being imposed in the club.

777 Partners have refused to comment on that issue and a number of other reports regarding its many businesses, including an Australian airline which entered administration recently.

Everton fans have made it increasingly clear that they are not in favour of the 777 group taking the reins with the club's Fan Advisory Board demanding a meeting with Moshiri and understandably looking for answers.

Moshiri has agreed to meet with the group next week where he will be challenged on why he has given 777 a final chance, what do they offer and if that deal is to fail what plans are in place for alternative funding of the club.

There are, it's believed, other options out there but there have been no public declarations by any other 'would-be owners'. If they are there, now would be a good time to make themselves known so the fans can truly understand what the alternatives are because the current vacuum of information is not helping anyone.

I have previously made the point - the time is now for decisions to be made. For the director of football, manager, staff and fans sake, they want to see this club, which has been fighting relegation battles, suffering points deductions and surrounded by uncertainty for far too long, have some direction, a plan and some positive news.

With the last game of the season days away, all attention will turn to squad development and all of the other summer plans which need to be addressed as the club moves towards an historical final season at Goodison Park, such a prestigious and emotional event cannot be allowed to be tainted by uncertainty, confusion and most importantly, wrong choices.

May 31 has to be the final episode of this long-running and troublesome drama. There has to be a conclusion to the plot and then an epilogue of understanding and comfort to Everton's long-suffering supporters, who just want to see the next series of the Everton story bring enjoyment, adventure and above all, success back to this historic club.

