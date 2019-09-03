Keith Hill optimistic of Bolton success under new owners

2:35 Keith Hill and his assistant David Flitcroft discuss their new roles Keith Hill and his assistant David Flitcroft discuss their new roles

Bolton manager Keith Hill says he has been given his “dream job” and is positive he can steer the club into a new era of success.

The former Rochdale boss was appointed three days after Football Ventures saved Bolton from liquidation by completing its takeover of the Sky Bet League One club.

Rock-bottom-of-the-table Bolton are 15 points adrift of safety after five games due to their 12-point deduction for going into administration.

"It's the dream job. One hundred per cent it's a job that we chased down when we knew it was available. We weren't put off by the challenges, we see it as an opportunity with a lot of enthusiasm, and we've started work and we're really happy about the situation we find ourselves in.

"We're positive, we've got a plan to be successful, and we're very optimistic and we are going to represent the supporters and the new ownership and take the club into a new era."

Hill on Bolton's Deadline Day

Bolton made nine signings on Deadline Day as they looked to bolster a very young squad that has lost their last three games 5-0.

Hill added: "We've got good business done, and we're really pleased when we consider how far we've come from probably Saturday, when we knew we had got the job to where we are now, we're very pleased.

"We have a jigsaw, every manager does, the jigsaw players they want in and whether you can get them, so you end up having four, five or six players targets for each position, and you just work your way through.

"But like yesterday, it's important that you get an answer, because getting a no is just as important as getting a yes on days like that."

David Flitcroft, who was in charge of Mansfield Town last season, joins Hill at Bolton as his assistant.

Flitcroft said: "He's a great pal of mine, he's supported me through some tough times and now we're back together and it's the right time and the right moment.

"It's something we always wanted to do and he knows he'll get everything from me, and I know I'll get everything from him."

'Bury fans will never lose the club'

Flitcroft spent three years as manager of Bury, who, last week, were expelled from the football league after C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a proposed takeover of the club.

Flitcroft also played for Bury during his playing days

"The real people that have lost out are the people that work there and believed in Bury, who have stayed there through some really tough times not getting paid," added Flitcroft.

"You think it will turn round and turn the corner and it's not able to, and people have lost their jobs, lost their livelihoods and then the wider community, and every supporter who supported me incredibly when I was there. You realise they've lost their status, but they'll never lose the club because they are so loyal to that badge."