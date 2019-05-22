Reading fight to keep Jose Gomes amid Premier League interest

Reading manager Gomes is in high demand after Championship survival

Reading face a fight to keep hold of manager Jose Gomes, with several clubs including an unnamed Premier League club keen to appoint him.

The Portuguese manager enjoys cult status among Reading fans who credit him with saving the club's season, suffering just four defeats in their last 18 games.

The Royals sat four points off the foot of the table, just outside of the relegation zone on goal difference, when Gomes took over in December but he steered them to safety with 28 points from the final 23 league games.

Gomes guided Reading to a 20th place finish in the Championship

The 48-year old arrived at the Madejski Stadium from Portuguese club Rio Ave but had already built a wealth of experience as an assistant manager at Malaga, Panathinaikos and Porto.

Recruitment at the Berkshire club, who finished in 20th place in the Sky Bet Championship, seven points above the relegation zone, has been hampered by concerns over Financial Fair Play (FFP).