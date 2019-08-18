Yakou Meite suffers racist abuse on social media after Reading's game with Cardiff
Last Updated: 18/08/19 8:14pm
Yakou Meite has suffered racist abuse on social media after playing in Reading's Sky Bet Championship game against Cardiff at the Madejski Stadium.
The home side won the match 3-0, with Royals forward Meite missing a penalty after coming on as a second-half substitute.
Meite later tweeted a screengrab of the private message on Instagram in response to the penalty miss with the reply "I don't think i need to speak".
We won’t give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon.— Reading FC (@ReadingFC) August 18, 2019
Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words.
“We’ve got Meite...Yakou Meite...” 🎵 pic.twitter.com/4mRXmvqBSy
The account that the original message was sent from later appeared to have been deleted.
In response, Reading posted a picture of Meite scoring for them in a previous match with the caption: "We won't give oxygen to racist comments sent to this man via social media this afternoon.
"Instead, we will let a picture tell a thousand words.
"We've got Meite...Yakou Meite..."
Meite joined Reading from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2016 and was a regular in the team last season, scoring 13 goals in 40 matches for them in all competitions in 2018/19.
The 23-year-old also made his international debut for Ivory Coast in their 1-0 friendly win over Liberia in March.