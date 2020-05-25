Danny Loader: Wolves among Premier League clubs preparing move for Reading youngster

Danny Loader is out of contract at the end of the season

Wolves are among a number of Premier League clubs considering a move for Danny Loader, who is to leave Reading when his contract expires next month.

Wolves agreed terms with Reading in August last year only for Royals to pull the plug on a Deadline Day move for the striker, who made his debut for Jaap Stam as a 16-year old.

Loader won the World Cup with England U17s in 2017, alongside Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, and now looks set for a move to the Premier League this summer.

Loader has been linked with Manchester United previously

Reading have informed Loader they have withdrawn an offer of a new long-term deal, citing the unprecedented situation the club faces due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 19-year-old, previously linked with Manchester United and Norwich City, made just 12 appearances before the season was postponed, with manager Mark Bowen preferring to select more experienced strikers at the club.

News that Loader will become a free agent in five weeks' time is expected to provoke interest from a number of clubs looking to sign a young striker with international age group experience and without a transfer fee to pay.