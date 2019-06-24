Jamal Lowe tells Portsmouth he wants to leave

Lowe has been linked with a move away from Fratton Park this summer

Portsmouth midfielder Jamal Lowe has told the Sky Bet League One club that he wants to leave this summer, Sky Sports News understands.

The winger has been linked with a host of clubs including Leeds, Cardiff and Wigan following a superb 2018/19 campaign.

Lowe scored 17 goals as Portsmouth won the Football League Trophy and secured a place in the end of season League One play-offs, losing out in the semi-finals to Sunderland.

The 24 year-old has one year remaining on his current deal at Fratton Park.

Kenny Jackett was keen to retain the services of Lowe, who was Portsmouth's top goalscorer in 2018/19.

Lowe joined Pompey from non-league club Hampton and Richmond in January 2017 and was a part of Portsmouth's League Two title-winning side that season.

The right-sided winger has managed 29 goals and 18 assists in 119 appearances for the club in two and a half campaigns.