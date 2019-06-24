Jamal Lowe tells Portsmouth he wants to leave
Last Updated: 24/06/19 10:50am
Portsmouth midfielder Jamal Lowe has told the Sky Bet League One club that he wants to leave this summer, Sky Sports News understands.
The winger has been linked with a host of clubs including Leeds, Cardiff and Wigan following a superb 2018/19 campaign.
Lowe scored 17 goals as Portsmouth won the Football League Trophy and secured a place in the end of season League One play-offs, losing out in the semi-finals to Sunderland.
The 24 year-old has one year remaining on his current deal at Fratton Park.
Kenny Jackett was keen to retain the services of Lowe, who was Portsmouth's top goalscorer in 2018/19.
Lowe joined Pompey from non-league club Hampton and Richmond in January 2017 and was a part of Portsmouth's League Two title-winning side that season.
The right-sided winger has managed 29 goals and 18 assists in 119 appearances for the club in two and a half campaigns.