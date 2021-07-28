Portsmouth release three academy players over alleged abusive messages in U18 group chat after Euro 2020 final

Portsmouth have released three players from their academy following an investigation into allegations that members of the club's U18 squad used discriminatory language in a group conversation.

The League One club began an investigation after images appeared on social media of posts in a private chat following England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy earlier this month.

All members of the squad were suspended while the probe was ongoing and those found not to be involved had been allowed to return to training last week.

The three players who have been released will have the right to appeal the club's decision.

📰 Portsmouth FC can confirm that three players have been released from the academy following the conclusion of a disciplinary process#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) July 28, 2021

A club statement said: "Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that the investigation - and subsequent disciplinary process - into discriminatory messages that originated from an academy U18 private group chat has now concluded.

"We can confirm that a decision has been made today (July 28) to release three players from the academy. These players do have the right to appeal the club's decision.

"Portsmouth Football Club are fully committed to the elimination of all forms of discrimination.

"We are part of a diverse community and are dedicated to promoting an environment of equality and inclusion at all times - both inside the football club and in our wider society.

"We also continue to respectfully appeal for everyone's consideration in their use of social media posts directed towards any of the club's employees and any other external parties."

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed penalties in the shootout which handed Italy their victory at Wembley and were later subjected to racist abuse online.

Hate Won't Win

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

0:39 Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.