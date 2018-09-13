Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris out of Tottenham v Liverpool
Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris have both been ruled out of Tottenham's game with Liverpool on Saturday due to injury.
World Cup-winner Lloris, who was sentenced for a drink-driving charge on Wednesday, could be missing for several weeks with the thigh injury he suffered during August's win over Manchester United.
Alli misses out having sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with England.
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "[Dele] Alli is a bit unlucky, he suffered a small injury after 20 minutes against Spain (last weekend).
TEAM NEWS:— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2018
👤 @dele_official (hamstring) unavailable this weekend.
👤 Hugo Lloris (thigh) unavailable and expected to be out for several weeks.
👤 @JuanMFoyth (thigh) returned to training last week.
👤 @MoussaSissoko (hamstring) expected to return to training next week. pic.twitter.com/zUBDxf7hZe
"Disappointed, because we're going to miss him for this game, and possibly Inter Milan in the Champions League, but it is not a big issue.
"Hugo Lloris will have another scan to see the evolution of his injury.
"Hopefully, it will be OK and he will be available again soon, like Dele."
