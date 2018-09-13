Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris out of Tottenham v Liverpool

Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris have both been ruled out of Tottenham's game with Liverpool on Saturday due to injury.

World Cup-winner Lloris, who was sentenced for a drink-driving charge on Wednesday, could be missing for several weeks with the thigh injury he suffered during August's win over Manchester United.

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live on

Alli misses out having sustained a hamstring injury while on international duty with England.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "[Dele] Alli is a bit unlucky, he suffered a small injury after 20 minutes against Spain (last weekend).

TEAM NEWS:



👤 @dele_official (hamstring) unavailable this weekend.



👤 Hugo Lloris (thigh) unavailable and expected to be out for several weeks.



👤 @JuanMFoyth (thigh) returned to training last week.



👤 @MoussaSissoko (hamstring) expected to return to training next week. pic.twitter.com/zUBDxf7hZe — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 13, 2018

"Disappointed, because we're going to miss him for this game, and possibly Inter Milan in the Champions League, but it is not a big issue.

"Hugo Lloris will have another scan to see the evolution of his injury.

"Hopefully, it will be OK and he will be available again soon, like Dele."