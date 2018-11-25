WATCH: Tottenham's Heung-min Son scores against Chelsea with solo stunner

0:38 Heung-min Son capped off a brilliant performance for Tottenham by scoring his 50th goal for Spurs in their 3-1 win against Chelsea. Heung-min Son capped off a brilliant performance for Tottenham by scoring his 50th goal for Spurs in their 3-1 win against Chelsea.

Heung-min Son scored a goal of the season contender after running from the half-way line to net in Spurs' 3-1 win over Chelsea.

The South Korean forward netted his first league goal of the season in the win, having missed the first month of the campaign to finish international duty, which saw him win the Asian Cup with his country.

With Spurs needing a third goal to be sure of victory, Son picked up a pinpoint through-ball from Alli before outpacing Jorginho, then gliding inside David Luiz and slotting into the far corner past a despairing Kepa for his 50th in the club's colours.

After the game, manager Mauricio Pochettino said: "Son's performance was fantastic and you can see he deserved it because the summer for him was very difficult.

"In the last international break he was here, training hard. It is one of the reasons today that he showed he is fresh, his physical condition is much better and I think it is going to help him for the rest of the season."

