Tottenham's Lucas Moura refuses to criticise Arsenal boss Unai Emery for not picking him while at PSG

Lucas Moura has established himself in Tottenham's first team this season

Tottenham's Lucas Moura has refused to criticise Arsenal boss Unai Emery for not picking him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Moura, who has established himself in the Spurs first team this season, previously said he had enjoyed "the worst seven months" of his career under Emery at the Parc des Princes.

The pair clash for the first time in the North London derby this weekend, live on Sky Sports, and Moura insists he respects the new Gunners boss, despite their previous friction.

Moura found himself frozen out by Unai Emery at PSG.

"I need to respect the decision of the coach," Moura said. "I know that it's difficult for him because he needs to choose 11 players to play.

"I don't like to look behind. I like to look forward to what I can do, what I can win. I have nothing against Unai, I respect him. He is a very good coach.

"I try to show it [and] him at Spurs [that I deserve to play for a big team]; to enjoy the life because I love to play football. I forgot the last five or six months that I had at PSG.

"I like to think about the four years when I was very happy there and I won a lot of trophies. The last year was to learn and grow up. Now I think I am a player more experienced and more strong."

