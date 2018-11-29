Tottenham's Erik Lamela says team spirit has inspired winning streak

Erik Lamela has saluted Tottenham's team spirit

Tottenham forward Erik Lamela has credited the team’s togetherness and spirit for their six-game winning run which saw them beat Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The win over the Italians at Wembley keeps their Champions League hopes alive and comes off the back of an impressive Premier League victory over rivals Chelsea.

Spurs are third in the league, have the chance to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League and are looking forward to a Carabao Cup quarter-final next month, and Lamela has praised the team's heart for their strong showing.

"The team is together because we fight for each other on the pitch," the Argentine said. "We are very good team-mates and we have an amazing group that's been together for a lot of years.

"I think you can see on the pitch we are fighters.

"What we want is to win something and this season can be a good opportunity for us because the team is showing good performances in the last few games."

Lamela has scored six goals in all competitions this season for Spurs

Tottenham can make it seven consecutive wins with victory in Sunday's north London derby against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

The match will be their third in nine days in what is proving to be a pivotal week for Mauricio Pochettino's side and Lamela insists they will be ready for the visit of The Emirates.

Christian Eriksen's late winner saw Spurs beat Inter Milan in the Champions League

The 26-year-old said: "It's a massive game, a very important game for us, the fans and the club so we're very motivated to play this game.

"We need to be focused on Sunday. It's the most important game at the moment but now we have to rest and be ready for Sunday.

"It will be a tough game. Everyone who plays will need to be 100 per cent, give the best and think for the team."