Tottenham's Heung-Min Son wins goal of the month for individual strike against Chelsea

Tottenham's Heung-Min Son has won November's Premier League goal of the month for his superb individual strike against Chelsea.

The South Korean forward scored his first league goal of the season in the 3-1 win at Wembley last month, having missed the first month of the campaign to finish international duty, which saw him win the Asian Cup with his country.

With Spurs needing a third goal to be sure of victory, Son picked up a pinpoint through-ball from Dele Alli before outpacing Jorginho, then gliding inside David Luiz and slotting into the far corner past a despairing Kepa Arrizabalaga for his 50th in the club's colours.

Son has now scored three goals in his last four league games, having failed to net in any of his previous 15 appearances for the club prior to this.

