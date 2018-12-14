Harry Winks says Spurs' stadium uncertainty is not a distraction

0:46 Harry Winks says Tottenham can be proud of their season so far - despite still having to play their home games at Wembley Harry Winks says Tottenham can be proud of their season so far - despite still having to play their home games at Wembley

Harry Winks says Tottenham's players are refusing to allow the uncertainty over their new stadium to become a distraction.

Spurs were due to move into their new ground at the start of the season but delays saw them remain at Wembley for a second year. The club confirmed their Premier League fixture with Manchester United on January 13 will be held at Wembley.

Tottenham take on Burnley at the home of English football on Saturday, where a win will close the gap on second-placed Manchester City to two points, and Winks says the players remain focused on on-pitch matters.

The England midfielder told Sky Sports: "It's been a really good season in terms of points, although we can probably look back and say we needed to perform better.

"If we are looking purely on a points basis, then we have done really well and everyone's really confident.

"With the new stadium not finished and little things like this here and there, it's obviously something that we notice and hear about.

"It's not something we can really let affect us. The most important thing is, whether we are playing home or away, we have to adapt to that situation.

"We have been at Wembley for the last year now so we are used to the stadium. We have had some really big matches and some really good results there.

"Of course we want to be in our new stadium but it's part and parcel of football and we have to adapt to it."