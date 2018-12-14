Tottenham may not make January signings, says boss Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted Tottenham may not make January signings

Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that Tottenham could go another transfer window without making additions to their squad.

Spurs made history in the summer by becoming the first Premier League side not to make a single signing during the transfer window.

Now, with the mid-season window approaching, Pochettino insists he would not be disappointed should no new faces come through the door.

"No, not disappointed. I know very well that January is always difficult," he said.

"In the same way, if you find some player, look what happened to different players that arrive in January last season.

Spurs signed Lucas Moura last January, but the player needed time to settle

"It takes time to understand and to perform, to fit with the team. Sometimes it's better not to sign if you don't find the right player."

Movement could occur at Spurs next month however, in the form of potential departures for Fernando Llorente and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou.

When asked about the possibility of exits, Pochettino was forthcoming in his explanation that some players need to guarantee themselves game-time.

"Sometimes, players who maybe don't play too much they need to go and play in another (club).

Pochettino did not add to his squad in the summer, but Spurs have maintained their form

"OK, you can manage, but players that cannot manage to spend all the season not being important in the team, that is the moment to talk

with players that are maybe disappointed because they don't play too much.

"Maybe the best decision is to send them on loan or to sell some players but that is about when the moment arrives to talk with different players."

Spurs face Burnley on Saturday, from which a victory could see them pull to within two points of second-placed Manchester City.